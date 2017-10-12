Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder Verbally Agreed to Meet at UFC 218 in Detroit

               

October 12, 2017
UFC 218 might end up as one of the most stacked cards of 2017.

A new lightweight fight is in the works as Al Iaquinta is expected to face Paul Felder on Dec. 2 in Detroit at UFC 218.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the fight although bout agreements have not been inked at this time. The bout was first reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Iaquinta is expected to make his return in December while riding a five-fight win streak in arguably the UFC’s deepest division. The former “Ultimate Fighter” standout has looked better than ever recently with four out of his last five wins ended by knockout or TKO as he’s run through a list of veteran contneders including Diego Sanchez, Joe Lauzon and Ross Pearson.

As for Felder, he enters UFC 218 on a two-fight win streak of his own with wins over Stevie Ray and Alessandro Ricci in consecutive bouts. Overall, Felder has gone 4-1 in his past five fights as he looks to make a climb up the lightweight rankings.

Assuming the matchup is made official, Iaquinta vs. Felder joins a loaded UFC 218 card that also includes the featherweight title fight between Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar in the main event as well as Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou and Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje as well.

