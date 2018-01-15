HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes - UFC Welcome Home Tribute

featuredMatt Hughes Makes Emotional Walk to the Octagon at UFC St. Louis (Video)

featuredJeremy Stephens Demolishes Dooho Choi with Vicious TKO (UFC St Louis Results)

UFC Fight Night Stephens vs Choi Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Doo Ho Choi UFN79 weigh-in

featuredUFC St. Louis Loses Co-Main Event (Weigh-in Results)

Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder In the Works for UFC 223 in April

January 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

Lightweights Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder have been rebooked for the upcoming UFC 223 card taking place on April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed verbal agreements are in place with contracts expected to be issued soon. UFC officials have not yet announced the fight.

The two bruising lightweights were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 218 this past December but an injury to Iaquinta forced him off the card. Felder ended up earning a TKO win over Charles Oliveira instead. 

Now with Iaquinta back to full health, he’s expected to meet Felder in a highly anticipated showdown at UFC 223 in April.

The UFC has not officially announced the card yet but the event is expected to take place in Brooklyn with more fights to be confirmed in the coming weeks. 

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA