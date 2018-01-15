Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder In the Works for UFC 223 in April

Lightweights Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder have been rebooked for the upcoming UFC 223 card taking place on April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed verbal agreements are in place with contracts expected to be issued soon. UFC officials have not yet announced the fight.

The two bruising lightweights were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 218 this past December but an injury to Iaquinta forced him off the card. Felder ended up earning a TKO win over Charles Oliveira instead.

Now with Iaquinta back to full health, he’s expected to meet Felder in a highly anticipated showdown at UFC 223 in April.

The UFC has not officially announced the card yet but the event is expected to take place in Brooklyn with more fights to be confirmed in the coming weeks.