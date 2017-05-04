HOT OFF THE WIRE
Al Iaquinta Takes UFC Beef to a New Level: ‘Cut Me You Sissies!’

May 4, 2017
May 4, 2017

Shortly after making quick work of Diego Sanchez at UFC Fight Night 108 on April 22, Al Iaquinta brushed off any idea of making a quick turnaround in the Octagon, saying that he had scratched his fighting itch and planned to return to selling real estate. The UFC simply wasn’t making it financially worth his time to fight.

At 13-3-1 and riding a five-fight winning streak, Iaquinta is one of the hottest properties in the UFC lightweight division, but he doesn’t feel like he’s getting treated that way and hasn’t been shy about saying so. 

Al Iaquinta UFC Nashville“I don’t fight for the UFC. The UFC has done nothing for me. They left me high and dry,” he said in an interview on a recent episode of The MMA Hour… and then he blasted company president Dana White.

“(White’s) gonna say the best part is the ride home. Shut the (expletive) up. Are you kidding me? Go (expletive) yourself. Don’t ever talk about a fighter like that. You are not a fighter. You don’t do it. You don’t know.”

RELATED > Al Iaquinta Rips into UFC and Dana White

If that didn’t make Iaquinta’s thoughts on his working situation with the UFC clear enough, he made them crystal clear on Thursday.

cut me you sissys (sic)” he tweeted.

The UFC isn’t known for cutting fighters loose all that easily, particularly one as talented as Iaquinta, but the past year has seen a change in ownership, so who knows what direction the situation will take.

