Al Iaquinta Prepared for Life Outside of the UFC Octagon

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Al Iaquinta’s relationship with the UFC has been of the quintessential love-hate variety.

Iaquinta loves to fight, and he’s very good at it, but when it comes to the business side of his career with the world’s biggest fight promotion, things haven’t always gone so smoothly. There’s definitely some hate rearing its ugly head when it comes to the part of the equation.

The brash New Yorker has gone so far as to threaten UFC officials to cut him loose from his contract.

The situation had soured to the point that Iaquinta began a new career outside of the cage, delving into real estate. Right now, that portion of his life is still in flux, as he has agreed to fight Paul Felder at UFC 218 on Dec. 2 in Detroit.

TRENDING > Michael ‘Venom’ Page Lands Walk-Off KO in Pro Boxing Debut (Video)

But having had to make a living outside the Octagon, Iaquinta has a piece of mind that many fighters don’t. He no longer has to wonder what he would do if his fighting career crumbled away, as can easily happen at the world level.

Iaquinta was part of a special feature on UFC Tonight, where he talked about his foray into real estate and how it meshes with his fighting career.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram