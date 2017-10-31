Al Iaquinta Out of UFC 218, Paul Felder Awaits New Opponent

UFC 218 just took a hit.

Al Iaquinta has been forced out of a highly anticipated matchup against Paul Felder that was scheduled for the card taking place on Dec. 2 in Detroit.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Tuesday with Iaquinta dropping off the card due to an injury sustained during training. The news was first reported by MMAFighting.com.

There are reports that Charles Oliveira will step in as a replacement to face Felder but that bout is not official as of yet. The UFC has made no statement regarding the change in the fight.

Iaquinta is currently riding a five-fight win streak in the lightweight division including a knockout against Diego Sanchez in April. Unfortunately it appears that he will now have to wait until 2018 to make his return to action.

As for Felder, he’s coming off two straight wins as he will still make his return to action in December as scheduled.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram