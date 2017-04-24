Al Iaquinta Loves Fighting, but Intends to Sell Houses Following Diego Sanchez Win

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 24, 2017
(Courtesy of TheMacLife productions)

Al Iaquinta loves fighting, and he’s good at it. The Longo-Serra Fight Team member has racked up a professional record of 13-3-1, including going 8-2 in the Octagon. 

He is currently riding a five-fight winning streak after Saturday night’s knockout of Diego Sanchez.

With such a record, you’d think Iaquinta’s focus following Sanchez would be squarely on a Top 10 opponent and a path to a title shot. 

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Pick for Best Pound-for-Pound Might Surprise You

For Iaquinta, however, he’s strongly leaning toward a life outside of the Octagon following his recent success, as he doesn’t believe that the risks he takes in the fight game are worth what his UFC contract pays him. 

Having gone two years between his last two fights, Iaquinta has built a burgeoning career in real estate, to which he seems intent upon returning.

  • Darin

    Of course he’s making bank on houses, it’s 2006 all over again right now. Wait until it’s 2008 all over again….. better stay in fighting shape.

               

