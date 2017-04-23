Al Iaquinta Knocks Out Diego Sanchez in the First (UFC Nashville Results)

Al Iaquinta finished off Diego Sanchez in the very first round, securing the knockout in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night 108 on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Iaquinta unloaded a series of right hands on Sanchez, picking up the KO at 1:38 of Round 1.

Sanchez came out with his typical energy. Iaquinta did well to pick his spots and land strikes at the right opportunities.

It was a right hand, however, that put a cap on Sanchez’s energy and dropped him to the floor. He recovered and returned to his fight, but Iaquinta continued imposing his will

With one more right hand, Iaquinta dropped Sanchez again. He pursued Sanchez to the floor, hitting him with one more strike before the fight was called.

With the win, Iaquinta improves to 13-3-1, while Sanchez drops to 29-10.

