Al Iaquinta: From Training in a Garage to the UFC

(Courtesy of UFC)

Al Iaquinta has used hard work and dedication to get where he is in the UFC. Iaquinta searches for his fifth consecutive victory when he takes on Diego Sanchez at UFC Fight Night Nashville.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Says He’ll Make $100-Million-Plus for Mayweather Fight

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram