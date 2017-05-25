HOT OFF THE WIRE
Vitor Belfort

featuredCould Vitor Belfort Be Headed to Bellator After Final UFC Fight?

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Shoots Down Dana White’s Plan for Him to Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredYoel Romero Takes On Robert Whittaker for Interim Belt

Georges St-Pierre - UFC 111

featuredDana White: Georges St-Pierre Wants to Fight for UFC Welterweight Title

Agilan Thani Embraces the Challenge of Fighting Ben Askren

May 25, 2017
No Comments

Is Ben Askren the best welterweight in the world? It’s a question that will remain theoretical for as long as the top talent in the division is divided between multiple organizations, but he remains an intimidating opponent for anyone, especially a 21-year-old from Kuala Lumpur.

Agilan Thani was 12 years old when Askren was competing in the 2008 Olympics. The youngster will have to bridge an enormous gulf in terms of experience if he wants to claim the ONE Championship welterweight title at the expense of the decorated American on Friday in Singapore.

But it’s a challenge Thani requested and one he has embraced. Undefeated as a pro or an amateur, he’s won 13 straight fights and feels the time is right to step up and take on one of the best fighters in the sport at ONE: Dynasty of Heroes.

“I’m clear in my mind that I’m not afraid of this guy, but I’m afraid of his abilities, so I’m doing my best to work towards it. Finally, a fight that I want.”

Agilan ThaniThani called out Askren after stopping Jeff Huang earlier this year. He’s stepped into the ONE Championship cage on six occasions, emerging with a stoppage win every time. But none of the opponents the Malaysian has faced in his career to date are of the same caliber as the man he meets at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

In fact, Thani was not pleased with his performance against Huang, who he finished midway through the second round. It left the undefeated welterweight feeling he needed more of a challenge, hence the spontaneous callout.

“I over rushed that fight. I was just trying crazy stuff. I finished the fight late. It didn’t went (sic) the way I want. Maybe I didn’t train hard enough, (but) the next week I went to the U.S., started a new camp, trained again.”

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg May Be Facing Felony Charges; Angela Magana Intends to Sue

Thani said he could sense fear from Huang as they prepared to enter the cage and knew straightaway that the fight was won. He’s unlikely to have an intimidating effect on Askren, but feels the two-time NCAA Division I champion is far more fallible than people think.

“He has lost before. He went to the Olympics; he didn’t get a gold medal. At high school, he lost five times to the same guy. If he’s so good, he shouldn’t have lost.”

While this might seem like bravado on Thani’s part, he is well aware of Askren’s abilities and is under no illusion as to the size of the challenge ahead of him.

“It’s Ben Askren. He carries this aura that he’s gonna take you down, gonna put you down, gonna maul you for five rounds. Might happen to me, but I’m clear in my mind that I’m not afraid of this guy.”

MMA barely existed in Malaysia when ONE Championship was founded. But in the last six years, the sport has taken off with amateur and professional competitions held every month and gyms popping up across the country, not just in the capital.

Thani is Kuala Lumpur born and bred. He was an undefeated champion as an amateur and has always dreamed of winning a major title.

RELATED > Ben Askren Predicting a Fast Finish at ONE: Dynasty of Heroes

“I’ve always wanted to be a world champion since I started my career as a MMA fighter. It will mean a lot to me, but at the same time it will mean a lot more for the community because the sport is growing here and we need something big like this to help us grow.”

Askren is 11 years older than Thani and hasn’t been fighting frequently for the last few years. The young Malayian might find cause for optimism here as he’s been a regular inside the ONE Championship cage, appearing six times in the space of just 26 months.

It means Thani has plenty of momentum behind him heading into ONE: Dynasty of Heroes. It is a welterweight title match that pits youth against experience. The 21-year-old is hoping to stun the world by becoming the first fighter to ever beat Askren.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg May Be Facing Felony Charges; Ang...

May 25, 20172 Comments28 Views

It appears the recent altercation between Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana will be resolved in a courtroom, as Magana intends to sue Cyborg.

Tensions Between Teams Reac...

Tensions between Team Garbrandt and Team Dillashaw reached a

May 25, 2017

Ramsey Nijem Escapes Danger...

Ramsey Nijem fights out of two submissions to earn

May 25, 2017

Assistant Coaches Nearly Co...

The animosity between Team Alpha Male’s Cody Garbrandt and

May 25, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA