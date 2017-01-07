HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly 2016 Reader's Choice Awards

featuredVote for the 2016 MMAWeekly Reader’s Choice MMA Awards!

Brock Lesnar - UFC 200

featuredBrock Lesnar Adds USADA Suspension to Nevada Sanctions

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

After Helping Ronda Rousey Train, Raquel Pennington Sidelined by Surgery

January 7, 2017
No Comments

Coming off of the biggest victory of her career, it will be a while before we see UFC bantamweight Raquel Pennington return to the Octagon.

Pennington will be sidelined for the better part of 2017 following shoulder surgery.

After a rocky start to her UFC tenure, Pennington has reeled off four consecutive victories, most recently sending Miesha Tate into retirement at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in November of 2016. 

Raquel PenningtonAll that success came at a cost, however, as Pennington recently told ESPN that she has been “feeling things” in her right shoulder for quite some time. She’s known for powerful punches, but by the end of her fight camp for Tate, Pennington said that she barely felt like throwing her right hand due to the issues with her shoulder. 

She made it through the fight, winning a unanimous decision over her former The Ultimate Fighter team coach. Following the fight, Pennington joined Ronda Rousey‘s comeback camp to help the former champion with her sparring. It was after that camp with Rousey that she decided that she couldn’t put off dealing with her shoulder pain any longer.

Pennington opted for surgery, but it ended up being more extensive than expected, so she’ll be spending much of 2017 on the shelf, rehabbing.

TRENDING > Miesha Tate Has Nose Surgery, and It ‘Feels Terrible Right Now’

“They thought it was a torn labrum, but when the doctor went inside it ended up being a torn bicep,” Pennington told ESPN. “They had to cut the bicep and anchor it to my bone. They also cleaned up my rotator cuff and labrum while they were in there.

“The recovery and everything is the same, with it being a torn bicep. It’s just going to take some time to heal. They’ve told me six to nine months. In six months, I should be back on the mats, full blown.”

Currently ranked No. 5 in the UFC women’s bantamweight division, it’s an unfortunate slowdown to Pennington’s momentum, as she was racing toward a title shot.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC Fight Night 85: Hunt vs. Mir Results and Live Fight Analytics

Best UFC Knockouts of 2016: Mark Hunt vs. Fra...

Jan 07, 2017No Comments35 Views

2016 had its fair share of knockout finishes in the UFC. Some were more stunning than others, but Mark Hunt's KO of Frank Mir in March

MMAWeekly 2016 Reader's Choice Awards

Vote for the 2016 MMAWeekly...

Make your voice heard! Vote for the 2016 MMAWeekly.com

Jan 07, 2017
Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg Issues Farewe...

After two decades, Mike Goldberg is no longer manning

Jan 07, 2017
UFC Fight Night 103 Rodriguez vs Penn

UFC Fight Night 103: Rodrig...

UFC Fight Night 103: Yair Rodriguez vs BJ Penn

Jan 07, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night 106: Las Vegas
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 107: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 108: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA