After Darren Till Upsets Cowboy Cerrone, He and Mike Perry Go At It (Video)

Darren Till has been telling the world that he is the best fighter ever. And after upsetting Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, one of the UFC’s most winningest fighters ever, he may be starting to sway some people to his line of thinking. And he’s not shying away from anyone.

Shortly after he stopped Cerrone in the first round at UFC Fight Night 118 in Gdansk, Poland, Till took aim at another fighter that is quickly gaining steam in the UFC welterweight division, Mike Perry.

When Till started calling him out, Perry jumped on the Octagon apron and the two went at it even though Perry already has another fight already scheduled.

Check it out…

YES TO THIS FIGHT. YESSSSS PLEASE TO THIS FIGHT!!!!! #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/MhsTr6DkYu — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2017

