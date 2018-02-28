Adriano Moraes Injured, Gianni Subba Gets New ONE: Visions of Victory Opponent

Adriano Moraes is injured and out of ONE: Visions of Victory. The March 9 card in Kuala Lumpur has been reshuffled and is now headlined by a flyweight fight between Gianni Subba and Reece Mclaren.

Moraes had been scheduled to defend his flyweight title against Mclaren in the main event. The promotion confirmed yesterday that the Brazilian was off the card and local favorite Subba had been promoted to headline status.

Mclaren (10-5) challenged for the bantamweight title in 2016 and caused Bibiano Fernandes all sorts of problems. He is coming off a submission win on his flyweight debut and was rewarded with an immediate shot at the belt.

Moraes’ undisclosed injury put paid to that. Instead Mclaren finds himself in a non-title match against a Malaysian fighter who has spent his entire career with ONE Championship and registered nine wins.

Subba (9-2) was initially scheduled to face Filipino Danny Kingad on this card. The Team Lakay fighter comes from a Wushu background, so BJJ black belt Mclaren represents a very different type of test for the 25-year-old.

TRENDING > UFC Strikes Deal with Amazon Starting with UFC 222

The reshuffle sees Kingad (7-1) now scheduled to face Sotir Kichukov (13-7). The Bulgarian will be hoping to register his first ONE Championship win at the fourth time of asking when he fights at Stadium Putra next month.