Adriano Moraes Faces Reece McLaren at ONE: Visions of Victory

February 15, 2018
Reigning flyweight champion Adriano Moraes will be in action at ONE: Visions of Victory on March 9. The Brazilian is set to defend his belt against Reece McLaren at Stadium Putra in Kuala Lumpur.

Moraes (17-2) has won eight fights out of ten for ONE Championship with both defeats coming by way of split decision. He is one of the promotion’s most dominant champions, but faces a tough test against an opponent who nearly claimed the bantamweight belt.

McLaren (10-5) pushed Bibiano Fernandes all the way before dropping a split decision in 2016. He showed in those five close, competitive rounds that he has what it takes to compete with one of the best fighters in the division.

Since that defeat McLaren has had mixed results. He was brutally knocked out by Kevin Belingon, but bounced back to submit Anatpong Bunrad with an anaconda choke on his flyweight debut. Moraes has won four in a row with three of those victories coming inside the distance. 

So far, eight fights have been announced for ONE: Visions of Victory. The show will also feature a featherweight match that pits Christian Lee against Kazunori Yokota and a flyweight bout between Gianni Subba and Danny Kingad.

               

