Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) Set for USA Debut

One of Russia’s biggest MMA promotions will be making their United States debut in 2017. Absolute Championship Berkut, also known as ACB, will hold their first professional event on American soil when ACB 51 takes place at the University of California, Irvine’s Bren Events Center on January 13, 2017. The main event features a light heavyweight clash between Brazilian Thiago Silva and American Jared Torgeson.

ACB is one of Europe’s leading MMA promotions with many of their earlier events taking place in Grozny, Russia. The promotion has also held events in Scotland, Georgia, Tajikistan, and Poland. After ACB 51 on January 13th, Absolute Championship Berkut looks to further expand their international presence with events planned on January 21st in Vienna, Austria and March 11th in Manchester, England.

ACB was founded in Grozny, Russia in 2012 by Maribek Khasiev with the initial Berkut Cup. On March 2, 2014 the first Absolute Championship Berkut was held. ACB 51 currently features a 14 bout fight card featuring names many mixed martial arts fans will be familiar with. In addition to the main event between Thiago Silva and Jared Torgeson the event is scheduled to feature a co-main event lightweight bout between Luis Palomino and Musa Khamanaev. ACB 51 features many well-known professional competitors including Tim Hague, Mike Kyle, Jesse Taylor, Danny Martinez, Pat Healy, and more.



The current 13-bout fight card can be found below:

Light Heavyweight (205): Thiago Silva vs. Jared Torgeson

Featherweight (145): Musa Khamanaev vs. Luis Palomino

Lightweight (155): Leandro Buscape vs. Pat Healey

Lightweight (155): Pulga Pimentel vs. Cristos Giagos

Heavyweight (205+): Mike Kyle vs. Tim Hague

Light Heavyweight (205): Rodney Wallace vs. Shamil Gamzatov

Bantamweight (135): Terrion Ware vs. Nick Mamalis

Flyweight (125): Danny Martinez vs. Darren Mima

Flyweight (125): Cory Alexander vs. Isaak Pimentel

Lightweight (155): Dave Courchaine vs. Arthur Estrazulas

Welterweight (170): Guillermo Martinez vs. Ivan Castillo

Catchweight (140): Nolan Ticman vs. Saul Elizondo

Bantamweight (135): Kyle Reyes vs. TBD

* Fight card subject to change.

Tickets can be purchased online for ACB 51 at: http://bit.ly/acb-51-tickets

Learn more about Absolute Championship Berkut including videos of past events, interviews with fighters, and upcoming promotional news at http://www.ACBMMA.com

