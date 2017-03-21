A Very Medicated Stephen Thompson Updates Everyone On His Surgery

If you’ve ever had surgery, you know that doctors give you some potent drugs to get over the pain of whatever procedure you have to go through. Stephen Thompson now knows this, first-hand.

The UFC welterweight contender had knee surgery and updated everyone through Instagram on his recovery. As you can see from the video, “Wonderboy” was still really loopy from the “mediciiiiiiiiiiiine” and it’s safe to say he was feeling good, post-surgery.

To the footage!