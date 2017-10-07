               

A Reminder of UFC Champion Demetrious Johnson’s Greatness

October 7, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is already considered the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, but he has his sights set on UFC history. Johnson faces Ray Borg in the UFC 216 co-main event on Saturday and has the opportunity to set the promotion’s record for most consecutive title defenses.

Johnson won the inaugural 125-pound title at UFC 152 in 2012. He’s the only fighter to wear the flyweight belt around his waist. Take a look back at his legendary career.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

