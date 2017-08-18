‘A’ List Celebrities Lining Up to Attend Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

It’s safe to say Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor will be the biggest event in 2017, at least judging by the guest list planning to attend the fight on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Big boxing matches are usually a beacon for ‘A’ list celebrities and the showdown between Mayweather and McGregor is certainly no exception.

According to a list from TMZ.com, a ton of notable actors, actresses, musicians and even notable business people are expected in attendance at the event being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Among the actors and actresses planning on sitting ring side for the fight, Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, and Jamie Foxx as well as fellow nominee and UFC minority owner Mark Wahlberg. Famed action director Michael Bay is also expected at the fight.

Several notable musicians will also be in attendance including Drake, Diddy, LL Cool J, Rick Ross, Adam Levine and Avicii. It’s hard to imagine pop brat Justin Bieber won’t also make an appearance considering he’s walked to the ring with Mayweather in the past and is a self-professed fan of McGregor as well.

From the sports world, multi-time NBA champion LeBron James will be in attendance for the fight as well as New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft. Famed entrepreneur and inventor Elon Musk is also expected to show up at the fight between Mayweather and McGregor.

Now this is only a partial list with more celebrities expected to be in attendance when the fight takes place next Saturday night. When Mayweather faced Manny Pacquiao in 2015, the who’s who list of celebrities from across the globe showed up to attend the fight so it’s likely the same thing will happen for this event as well.

The fight goes down on Aug. 26 from Las Vegas as Mayweather puts his perfect 49-0 record on the line against the UFC lightweight champion in McGregor, who will be making his professional boxing debut.

