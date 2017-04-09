A Frustrated Chris Weidman Wants Rematch; Plans to Appeal UFC 210 Outcome

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 9, 2017
Chris Weidman’s UFC 210 fight with Gegard Mousasi ended amidst a swirl of controversy. Though the fight was initially halted due to Mousasi landing illegal knees, while Weidman was recovering, the referee changed his determination, calling the knees legal.

While all of that was unfolding, the ringside physicians entered the Octagon and determined the fight should be stopped, which it was, with the victory awarded to Mousasi.

Now, Weidman is calling for an immediate rematch and also intends to appeal the outcome of the fight. 

Mousasi, meanwhile, sounds amenable to a rematch, though he is more focused on getting to a title shot. UFC president Dana White didn’t sound so inclined. Do you think the outcome warrants a rematch?

UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Post-Fight Pre...

Apr 09, 2017No Comments25 Views

Dana White and the marquee names from the UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 fight card fielded questions from the media following Saturdays event in Buffalo, N.Y.

Dana White UFC 210

Dana White Recaps UFC 210: ...

From the controversies before, during, and after the fights

Apr 09, 2017

Twitter Reacts to Anthony J...

Anthony Johnson's retirement announcement came out of nowhere and,

Apr 09, 2017
Pride 33 Logo Arena - Pride Never Die

#PrideNeverDie: 10 Years La...

Saturday, April 8, marks 10 years since Pride Fighting

Apr 09, 2017
  • Darin

    Pretty obvious: Weidman tried to capitalize on the stoppage to win via DQ and it backfired. If Weidman had said he was fine and could continue right away the fight would have continued and the ref may have taken a point from Mousasi. Instead, we get Weidman milking his 5 minutes hoping Mousasi gets DQ’d and Rogan replays the knees 50 times then starts yelling at everyone the knees were legal.

    The lesson: Just win the fight by fighting, not by trying to game the rules.

    • Roscoe Gauldin

      haha….we posted that just seconds apart. glad to see others see it the same way.

  • Roscoe Gauldin

    it appeared to me that weidman was playing the hand on mat game in attempt to get a point reduction from mousasi and it backfired. so i really dont feel sorry for weidman. that being said, NY doesnt have instant replay, so the ref should have gone by what he 1st saw and disregarded anything else he saw or heard. weidman should have then got his 5 minutes and a warning or point reduction on mousasi should have happened and then the fight should have been restarted. im still glad it ended the way it did for weidman playing that game. funny how hurt weidman appeared to be when ref called an illegal knee and then how fast he jumped up when he found out it was legal.

  • TheCerealKiller

    Screw Weidman for playing the touchy floor game. Three loses in a row shows he’s a fraud.

  • WeidmanSucks

    Weidman sucks!

               

