A Complete Look Back at Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson 1 (Flashback Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

At the historic UFC 205 event in New York City, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defended his freshly-earned title against devastating kickboxer Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. UFC Fight Flashback is an enhanced replay of their memorable bout, featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive new sound captured from all corners. Beginning with their arrivals at the famed Madison Square Garden all the way through the post-fight press conference, you’ll see the epic clash from all new-perspectives — including the chaos that ensued inside the Octagon when the shocking decision was read.

