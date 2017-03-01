HOT OFF THE WIRE
A Complete Look Back at Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson 1 (Flashback Video)

March 1, 2017
At the historic UFC 205 event in New York City, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defended his freshly-earned title against devastating kickboxer Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. UFC Fight Flashback is an enhanced replay of their memorable bout, featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive new sound captured from all corners. Beginning with their arrivals at the famed Madison Square Garden all the way through the post-fight press conference, you’ll see the epic clash from all new-perspectives — including the chaos that ensued inside the Octagon when the shocking decision was read.

